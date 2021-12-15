Marshall woman dead following Harrison County crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety is working to learn more about a crash that left one woman dead on Monday, Dec. 13.

Dispatchers got the call just before 10 p.m. to an area of westbound Interstate 20 just two miles east of Longview Texas.

It was a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. According to the preliminary investigation, traffic on the interstate came to a stop due to road construction. the pickup truck was going too fast and ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The roads were wet and both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts.

The other driver was treated at the scene.

