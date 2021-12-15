Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Marshall woman dead following Harrison County crash

Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The roads were wet and...
Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The roads were wet and both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts.(unsplash.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety is working to learn more about a crash that left one woman dead on Monday, Dec. 13.

Dispatchers got the call just before 10 p.m. to an area of westbound Interstate 20 just two miles east of Longview Texas.

It was a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer. According to the preliminary investigation, traffic on the interstate came to a stop due to road construction. the pickup truck was going too fast and ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The roads were wet and both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts.

The other driver was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

Interstate 10 was reopened in both directions Wednesday (Dec. 15) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway...
I-10 to close both directions on Bonnet Carre Spillway for powerline repairs
After near record highs we are tracking a stormy start to the weekend with rain potentially...
Stormy start to the weekend
erik
INTERVIEW: Erik Evenson - Independence Bowl 2021 set for Dec. 18
erik
Excitement builds before the Independence Bowl