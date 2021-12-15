Getting Answers
Louisiana sees most road fatalities since 1988

(WMBF stock video oasis)
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana set a record in 2020 for the fewest motor vehicle crashes. However, that same year, the state saw the most fatalities on the road since 1988, according to the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation safety at LSU.

Experts say there are several reasons why there was a spike in numbers.

“Impaired driving, impairment from alcohol, impairment from certain prescription medications or a combination of all of those things,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director with Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for tips on how to drive safely.

