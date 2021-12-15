‘Grinch’ steals Christmas decorations from Highland home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Less than two weeks before the Christmas holiday, Qunitina Rose came home to find a bare yard.

In other words, she says someone stole her Christmas decorations.

“Every time I look at my yard, I get angry,” Rose said.

But the hardest part, she says, is telling her son that someone took the decorations right from their yard.

“I don’t know how you explain that to a 6-year-old,” she said.

She says she put the decorations up over the course of a few days.

“It’s not fair to come home to find all of your hard-earned money taken away,” Rose said.

She says she does not plan to redecorate this year, and her family will instead keep the holiday spirit in their hearts.

