Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

‘Grinch’ steals Christmas decorations from Highland home

Qunitina Rose says her Christmas decorations were stolen out of her yard.
Qunitina Rose says her Christmas decorations were stolen out of her yard.(Qunitina Rose)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Less than two weeks before the Christmas holiday, Qunitina Rose came home to find a bare yard.

In other words, she says someone stole her Christmas decorations.

“Every time I look at my yard, I get angry,” Rose said.

But the hardest part, she says, is telling her son that someone took the decorations right from their yard.

“I don’t know how you explain that to a 6-year-old,” she said.

She says she put the decorations up over the course of a few days.

“It’s not fair to come home to find all of your hard-earned money taken away,” Rose said.

She says she does not plan to redecorate this year, and her family will instead keep the holiday spirit in their hearts.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

Christopher Basham, 34
Man shot in torso in Texarkana dies; suspect's charges upgraded
"It's popular. Every year we have a few more kids. I think already for this weekend we have 13...
CPSO to hold first gun training course for minors
One man is in custody after an early morning standoff in Bossier City, La.
1 in custody after standoff in Bossier City; no injuries reported
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say