DOTD rebidding major project to repair I-20 in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday, Dec. 15 that the major project to repair a portion of I-20 in Bossier City will have to be rebid after a review of recent bids for the project.

The project initially went to bid back on Nov. 10, with an estimated cost of $56 million; the bid included completely rebuilding all lanes of I-20 from Benton Road to Industrial Drive, as well as patching sections of the stretch.

DOTD says both bids they got for the project were much higher than the final estimate. This prompted them to review the bid process. The bids DOTD received for the project were:

$82,564,848.20 - JB James Construction, llc

$124,179,561.90 - Gilchrist Construction Company

DOTD has recommended rejecting the two bids, reevaluating the scope of the project and market conditions, and to rebid the project in the future.

It’s unclear at this time when new bids for the project will be accepted.

DOTD officials say when bids for construction projects are received, the low bidder is identified. However, it takes about 30 days to finalize the contract. Bids within 10% of the estimate are not typically considered unreasonable, DOTD says, however, if the bids are vastly more than the estimate, a review is initiated.

Lately, DOTD says, they’re seeing an increase in construction costs during the bidding process. It appears that labor and material costs are driving these increases. With a predetermined budget, higher construction costs limit how many projects DOTD can award contracts for each year.

