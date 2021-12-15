Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

DOTD rebidding major project to repair I-20 in Bossier City

I-20 in Bossier City, La.
I-20 in Bossier City, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday, Dec. 15 that the major project to repair a portion of I-20 in Bossier City will have to be rebid after a review of recent bids for the project.

The project initially went to bid back on Nov. 10, with an estimated cost of $56 million; the bid included completely rebuilding all lanes of I-20 from Benton Road to Industrial Drive, as well as patching sections of the stretch.

DOTD says both bids they got for the project were much higher than the final estimate. This prompted them to review the bid process. The bids DOTD received for the project were:

  • $82,564,848.20 - JB James Construction, llc
  • $124,179,561.90 - Gilchrist Construction Company

DOTD has recommended rejecting the two bids, reevaluating the scope of the project and market conditions, and to rebid the project in the future.

It’s unclear at this time when new bids for the project will be accepted.

DOTD officials say when bids for construction projects are received, the low bidder is identified. However, it takes about 30 days to finalize the contract. Bids within 10% of the estimate are not typically considered unreasonable, DOTD says, however, if the bids are vastly more than the estimate, a review is initiated.

Lately, DOTD says, they’re seeing an increase in construction costs during the bidding process. It appears that labor and material costs are driving these increases. With a predetermined budget, higher construction costs limit how many projects DOTD can award contracts for each year.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
Graphic: Video moments after helicopter crashed on I-10
DOTD: Bonnet Carre to remain closed until 2 a.m.; Entergy works to repair lines