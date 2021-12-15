DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigative genetic genealogists from the DNA Doe Project, along with Tyler Police Detective James Holt, have confirmed the identification of the remains of a man found in 2004.

On December 23, 2004 juveniles found a decomposed human skeleton in a barn in a wooded area near the intersection of Hwy 69S and FM 2813 in South Tyler, Smith County, Texas. A Forensic Medical Examiner determined the remains were that of a white male thought to be between 27 and 42 years old. It was estimated the man died months earlier that same year.

Now, those remains have been identified as Kim Ryan Casey. Police believe Casey was homeless at the time and died of natural causes.

At left is the projected sketch from Texas DPS. On the right is a photo of Casey from Tyler PD. (DNA Doe Project/Tyler Police Department)

Detective James Holt of the Tyler Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit brought the case to the DNA Doe Project in 2019 after exhausting all available leads. Volunteer investigative genetic genealogists from the DNA Doe Project were able to identify a candidate in August of 2021 and Detective Holt was then able to contact family members to confirm the match.

“The research tree sent us as far away as Scotland to find common ancestors between DNA matches. We were challenged by matches that were more distantly related than expected, which was due to endogamy in the Kentucky and Missouri regions of the family tree,” said Missy Koski, a volunteer genealogist. “This case had some interesting challenges, including a DNA sample that was very small in quantity and heavily contaminated with bacteria,” Kevin Lord, Lab Liaison for the DNA Doe Project shared, “I’m glad that despite these hurdles, we were able to identify Kim and bring some answers to his family.”

