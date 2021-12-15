CPSO to hold first gun training course for minors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the holidays right around the corner — some parents may be planning to give the gift of a firearm.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure that children know the ends and out of firearm safety by holding a first gun course.

The next upcoming class will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, and next month on Jan. 8 at the Regional Training Academy. The class is free for the public.

“It’s popular. Every year we have a few more kids. I think already for this weekend we have 13 signed up for this Saturday and then we already have 11 signed up for the January course,” said Sgt. Justin McDonnell.

To register your child for an upcoming course, call (318) 681-0875.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.