Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana(City Court Lafayette)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Racist language heard in a video recorded at the home of a Louisiana judge has led to calls for her resignation.

The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge’s home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed to Lafayette news outlets that the recording was made at her home. But she said she had taken a sedative at the time the video was made and does not remember it.

“I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it,” Odinet said.

Her statement doesn’t identify the speakers or say whether she was among those heard on the recording. It’s not clear who originally posted the video on social media. The security footage of a scene partially obscured by tree limbs appears to show at least two people capturing and holding someone.

A 59-year-old Black man was arrested after the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.

“That’s me,” one viewer says while watching the security footage of the man being caught. “And Mom’s yelling ‘n——-, n——-.’” Another viewer says, “We have a n-----. It’s a n-----, like a roach.”

Odinet, in her statement, said she was traumatized after an armed burglary, although police said Tuesday there was no indication the suspect was armed.

“I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it. Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives,” Odinet’s statement said.

“We ask for your understanding, forgiveness, patience and prayers,” she added.

The president of the Lafayette Chapter of the NAACP, Michael Toussaint, called for Odinet’s resignation.

“I have never met Judge Odinet, only heard her voice in campaign adds. But because she has confirmed that the video was in fact taken inside her home, one would think that as a sitting judge, a mother, a community leader, a person in position of authority, that she would have stepped up and taken a stand against that type of language in her own home,” Toussaint said in a statement to Lafayette news outlets.

City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the first Black person to be elected to a citywide office in Lafayette, said Odinet should be held accountable for the video’s racist language, saying “a mere ineffectual and weak apology will not suffice.”

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus also issued a call for Odinet to resign.

“In the event she doesn’t resign, we request that the Louisiana Judiciary Commission Immediately appoint an ad hoc judge to hear cases in her division, investigate this incident and ultimately remove her,” the group said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

"It's popular. Every year we have a few more kids. I think already for this weekend we have 13...
CPSO to hold first gun training course for minors
One man is in custody after an early morning standoff in Bossier City, La.
1 in custody after standoff in Bossier City; no injuries reported
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish
A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash