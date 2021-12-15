BCPD searching for man missing since November

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Robert Hart, 49, was last seen on Nov. 11. He is believed to have a medical condition that requires medication.

Hart is known to drive a brown 2013 Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with La. license plate #705EFI.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact BCPD at (318) 741-8649.

