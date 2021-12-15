Getting Answers
BCPD searching for man missing since November

Robert Hart, 49(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Robert Hart, 49, was last seen on Nov. 11. He is believed to have a medical condition that requires medication.

Hart is known to drive a brown 2013 Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with La. license plate #705EFI.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact BCPD at (318) 741-8649.

