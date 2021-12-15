Getting Answers
ArkLaTex students commit to schools on National Signing Day

Source: KAUz
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Wednesday, Dec. 15 is National Signing Day!

Across the ArkLaTex, many athletes are choosing which college they will attend and signing their letter of intent.

Below is a list of players that have made their big decision:

Louisiana Tech:

  • Landry Lyddy from Calvary Baptist Academy
  • Kendrick Rucker with Huntington High School
  • Zyion Claville with Huntington High School

Tune in to KSLA News 12 all week for more signing updates.

