ArkLaTex students commit to schools on National Signing Day

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Wednesday, Dec. 15 is National Signing Day!

Across the ArkLaTex, many athletes are choosing which college they will attend and signing their letter of intent.

Below is a list of players that have made their big decision:

Louisiana Tech:

Landry Lyddy from Calvary Baptist Academy

Kendrick Rucker with Huntington High School

Zyion Claville with Huntington High School

