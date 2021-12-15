1 in custody after standoff in Bossier City; no injuries reported

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A standoff that started early Wednesday morning (Dec. 15) ended with the arrest of a suspect, police say.

The standoff started around 4:45 a.m. at the Drake Apartments in the 400 block of John Wesley Boulevard. The suspect, Dino Bass, 21, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery. When police showed up to arrest him, he reportedly refused to come out of the apartment. Police say he was inside the home with four small children at the time.

Special ops officers were called out, and after a brief standoff, Bass was taken into custody. In addition to his original charge for aggravated assault, he’s now charged with a probation violation.

Bossier Schools posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that this standoff caused a delay in bus service for Kerr Elementary and Bossier High. During the standoff, John Wesley Boulevard was closed from Loreco to Bobbie Street. Those walking to school were diverted to Gilbert Street at Loreco.

Police say no one was injured.

