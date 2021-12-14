Getting Answers
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’

Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which chronicles Coach Payton during his yearlong 'bountygate' suspension from the NFL.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Netflix is giving us our first look at a Sean Payton-inspired family comedy Home Team.

Kevin James, 56, plays Coach Payton, a casting decision that originally drew ire from fans, who heckled James for not looking anything like the 25th-ranked hottest NFL coach.

The movie takes place during Payton’s yearlong ‘bountygate’ suspension. In the film, he returns to his hometown and coaches his son’s youth football team.

Images: Sean Payton, Kevin James on set in Louisiana for ‘Bountygate’ Movie

The film also stars Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler, and Rob Schneider. It’s produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

Home Team is on Netflix Jan. 28.

