Warmer weather with rain to end the week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having temperatures rebound into the mid-60s yesterday we are tracking even warmer weather as we head into Tuesday. High temperatures will return into the 70s today even with mostly cloudy skies. Well above average temperatures will continue to dominate until the end of the week when are tracking a cold front on the way as we head into the weekend. Saturday is when we will see the most widespread wet weather after scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Behind the front our high temperatures will go from the mid and upper 70s down into the lower 50s as we head into next week.

We are tracking temperatures that will be significantly above average through the end of the work week.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you really don’t need much in the way of a jacket as cloud cover and a couple of showers prevented our temperatures from falling all that much overnight. Temperatures this morning are down in the upper 50s and will be moving up into the mid-70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is not out of the question, but most will stay dry.

As we go through the rest of the week the cloud cover and warm weather will be the story. Temperatures through Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies stick around, and the potential for some showers across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. With ample cloud cover most days this week low temperatures will not fall that much during the overnight hours with lows in the 60s. Later in the week a front will begin to move into the northern tier of the ArkLaTex that will bring some wet weather to the northern tier of the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the start of next week we are tracking changes on the way for the region. The cold front will move through the ArkLaTex during then day on Saturday bringing widespread rain and thunderstorm activity along with falling temperatures throughout the day. Severe weather potential remains fairly low at this point. Behind the front we should dry out Sunday, but cloud cover will be pretty persistent as high temperatures will only be in the mid-50s. We are also expecting the cooler weather to stick around through the start of next week as well.

In the meantime, enjoy the warmer weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

