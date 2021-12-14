Warm and unsettled ahead of next cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Unseasonably warm weather is back again for the rest of the week and we may be threatening some record high temperatures for this time of year. A cold front at the end of the week will bring cooler weather back this weekend, but also some unsettled weather as well.

Heading into this evening expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures hanging on in the low 70s. A light shower or sprinkle is possible, but not appreciable rain is expected.

Overnight we’ll stay mild with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s which is about 10 degrees above our average HIGHS! We’ll stay cloudy with a shower or sprinkle possible.

More warm weather is back on Wednesday despite limited sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

By Thursday a cold front will be nearing the northern ArkLaTex. Showers and a few storms are expected by afternoon. A strong storm or 2 with gusty wind is possible, but widespread or significant severe weather appears unlikely at this time. Temperatures will get back in the upper 70s. The chance of rain is around 40%.

The cold front will still lie near the northern ArkLaTex on Friday with some additional showers or storms possible. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

Friday night the cold front will start to push through the area. Scattered rain and some storms are likely, but right now, severe weather is not expected. Rain will linger into Saturday morning but dry weather is expected by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop off behind the front with highs Saturday only in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds may linger into Sunday, but the second half of the weekend is looking dry. After starting in the low 40s in the morning we’ll only warm into the low 50s by afternoon.

Temperatures will remain cool in the 50s Monday, but warmer weather returns the rest of the next week with highs getting back into the 60s and 70s.

Have a great evening!

