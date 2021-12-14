Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Texarkana argument ends in arrest, damaged property

TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
Jarod McDonald, 41
Jarod McDonald, 41(TAPD | TAPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An argument on Friday night landed one man in jail, another man injured and several cars damaged.

Dispatchers got the call around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 regarding an argument in the 300 block of E. Broad Street.

Jarod McDonald, 41, was arguing with another person over some property, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. At some point, McDonald got into his vehicle and began to drive away.

The other person held on to the door of the vehicle for several feet before falling away.

McDonald continued driving and crashed into several parked cars and caused damage to some fencing and Christmas trees.

When officers arrived at the scene, McDonald was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief - first degree, theft of property and aggravated assault.

McDonald was booked into the Miller County Jail without further incident.

TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
The trial of four Shreveport police officers in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen...
Trial delayed for SPD officers who face charges over death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody

Latest News

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
house fire
House fire placed under control
We are tracking a cold front that will bring us back to reality.
Warm weather through Friday
marco
INTERVIEW: Principal Marco French to speak at GSU graduation