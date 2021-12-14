Texarkana argument ends in arrest, damaged property

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An argument on Friday night landed one man in jail, another man injured and several cars damaged.

Dispatchers got the call around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 regarding an argument in the 300 block of E. Broad Street.

Jarod McDonald, 41, was arguing with another person over some property, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. At some point, McDonald got into his vehicle and began to drive away.

The other person held on to the door of the vehicle for several feet before falling away.

McDonald continued driving and crashed into several parked cars and caused damage to some fencing and Christmas trees.

When officers arrived at the scene, McDonald was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief - first degree, theft of property and aggravated assault.

McDonald was booked into the Miller County Jail without further incident.

TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

