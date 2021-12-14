Getting Answers
Teams arrive for Independence Bowl

UAB Blazers arrived first; and now the BYU Cougars are in town
A Shreveport ambassador gives a young BYU fan a Louisiana Mardi Gras welcome Dec. 14, 2021, at...
A Shreveport ambassador gives a young BYU fan a Louisiana Mardi Gras welcome Dec. 14, 2021, at the Hilton in downtown Shreveport.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Independence Bowl week got underway in earnest Tuesday afternoon with the arrival of the UAB Blazers and BYU Cougars.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham squad arrived first. They are being hosted at Sam’s Town Hotel in Shreveport.

The Brigham Young University team, which arrived around 4:15 p.m., is staying at the Hilton at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 18 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m.

There are a number of events leading up to the game. KSLA News 12 will stream the following live on its digital platforms:

WHAT: The Big Game Show

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15

WHERE: Riverview Theater in Shreveport

DETAILS: Before the teams take to the gridiron, they will have to battle it out in the Big Game Show. Coaches and players from both teams will compete in an array of game show-style competitions. Audience members also will have an opportunity to participate.

WHAT: Fellowship of Christian Athletes breakfast

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16

WHERE: Shreveport Convention Center

DETAILS: The FCA breakfast is presented for the participating teams, their coaches and administrative staffers. More than 500 guests are expected at the event during which speakers will share their personal testimonies.

WHAT: Rally on the Red pep rally and battle of the bands

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

WHERE: Shreveport’s Red River District

DETAILS: Marching bands will participate in a pep rally in the Red River District. Floats that participated in the Mardi Gras preview parade will be parked along Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport so they can be viewed up close during the block party.

Shreveporters greet members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham squad as they arrive...
Shreveporters greet members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham squad as they arrive Dec. 14, 2021, at Sam’s Town Hotel in Shreveport.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

