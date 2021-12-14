Getting Answers
TAMUT receives $100,000 donation for scholarships

TAMUT receives donation from Farmers Bank & Trust
TAMUT receives donation from Farmers Bank & Trust(Texas A&M University Texarkana)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A major fundraising campaign for Texas A&M University at Texarkana has far exceeded it’s goal. Officials say students and the community are set to reap the benefits.

President of Farmers Bank and Trust in Texarkana James Bramlett and other bank leaders gave the university a donation of $100,000 to go towards a scholarship fund.

“To invest is the most important decision you can ever do. That is to invest in someone’s education which is an investment in the community,” he said.

Earlier this year, officials with the Texas A&M University at Texarkana Foundation set out to raise $500,000 for a scholarship find. With today’s donation, the university has received over $1 million from the foundation.

“This is part of our scholarship endowment, which means forever Farmers Bank is supporting out students with scholarships which is so badly needed for our students today,” said Dr. Emily Cuter, president of the college.

This year, the university is celebrating 50 years in Texarkana, 25 years as part of the A&M system and 10 years at their present location.

“It’s just amazing all we have going on in this community and what this campus and A&M has brought to this community,” said Bramlett.

