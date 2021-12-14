Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line

BOSSIER/WEBSTER PARISHES, La. (KSLA) - A suspect is in custody after an overnight manhunt near the Bossier/Webster parish line.

Multiple agencies were involved. (KSLA)

Officials with Louisiana State Police say on Monday, Dec. 13, a trooper made a traffic stop on I-20 near Goodwill Road. At that point, one of the people in the car took off running into some woods nearby. A search ensued, but troopers were unable to locate him.

The next day, someone reportedly spotted the man and alerted authorities. The search resumed, and the suspect was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. Multiple agencies, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, participated in the search.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

