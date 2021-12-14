Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line

Multiple agencies were involved.
Multiple agencies were involved.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER/WEBSTER PARISHES, La. (KSLA) - A suspect is in custody after an overnight manhunt near the Bossier/Webster parish line.

Multiple agencies were involved.
Multiple agencies were involved.(KSLA)
Multiple agencies were involved.
Multiple agencies were involved.(KSLA)

Officials with Louisiana State Police say on Monday, Dec. 13, a trooper made a traffic stop on I-20 near Goodwill Road. At that point, one of the people in the car took off running into some woods nearby. A search ensued, but troopers were unable to locate him.

The next day, someone reportedly spotted the man and alerted authorities. The search resumed, and the suspect was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m. Multiple agencies, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, participated in the search.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
The trial of four Shreveport police officers in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen...
Trial delayed for SPD officers who face charges over death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
DiamondJacks in Bossier City, La.
Will DiamondJacks Casino reopen in Bossier City?

Latest News

Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’
After warm and generally cloudy days we are tracking showers and storms returning starting...
Wet end to the week
B-52 soars in the sky above Barksdale Air Force Base (Source: KSLA News 12)
Barksdale B-52s to be featured in flyover ahead of Independence Bowl
mindset
OneMindSet's 'A Joyful Mindset Christmas' planned for Dec. 18