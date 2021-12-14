‘Spirit of Christmas’: Bossier Sheriff’s Office prepares to deliver hundreds of boxes of food

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be one of the most taxing times for many across the ArkLaTex.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping to brighten the season Tuesday morning with a compassionate effort that highlights the best of humanity.

The ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive is an annual community effort to collect non-perishable foods for the elderly and those in need across Bossier Parish.

Deputies and members of the ‘Posse’ will go door-to-door delivering boxes of the collected food ahead of Christmas.

Brookshire’s also provides a couple for a turkey in every box.

