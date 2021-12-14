Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

‘Spirit of Christmas’: Bossier Sheriff’s Office prepares to deliver hundreds of boxes of food

The ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive is an annual community effort to collect non-perishable...
The ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive is an annual community effort to collect non-perishable foods for the elderly and those in need across Bossier Parish. Deputies and members of the ‘Posse’ will go door-to-door delivering boxes of the collected food ahead of Christmas.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be one of the most taxing times for many across the ArkLaTex.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping to brighten the season Tuesday morning with a compassionate effort that highlights the best of humanity.

The ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive is an annual community effort to collect non-perishable foods for the elderly and those in need across Bossier Parish.

Deputies and members of the ‘Posse’ will go door-to-door delivering boxes of the collected food ahead of Christmas.

Brookshire’s also provides a couple for a turkey in every box.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men from northwest Louisiana are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County, Texas.
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
Shooting kills 2 males, wounds another in Texarkana
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
The trial of four Shreveport police officers in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen...
Trial delayed for SPD officers who face charges over death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody

Latest News

This newly renovated rec center in Texarkana, Ark. is expected to open to the public in January...
New public rec center in Texarkana, Ark., nears completion
At least 15 people were killed in the Dec. 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
Shreveport Volunteer Network steps up to help Heartland tornado victims
tayler
Public safety bond passes, voters pass on four others
flowers
INTERVIEW: Sharon Johnson - Shreveport woman helps design Tournament of Roses parade floats