LSU Health Shreveport to commemorate processing of 500,000 COVID-19 tests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 14, LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats will celebrate a milestone.

The medical center will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to celebrate the processing of the 500,000 COVID-19 test.

Dr. Krista Queen will speak with KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn and Adria Goins during the 6 a.m. hour. You can watch her interview below.

In attendance at the event will be:

Dr. Chris Kevil, Vice Chancellor for Research

Dr. Andrew Yurochko, Executive Director of the Center for Emerging Viral Threats

Dr. Jennifer Carroll, Director of the EVT Lab

Dr. Krista Queen, Director of Viral Genomics and Surveillance

Dr. John Vanchiere, Director of COVID-19 Community Testing and Vaccinations

The Emerging Viral Threats (EVT) Lab at LSU Health Shreveport has reached another major milestone this week by processing its 500,000th PCR test. COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are a type of molecular tests that analyzes a test sample for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID19. Since it’s authorization in February of 2020, the PCR test has been considered the “gold standard” diagnostic test for COVID-19 because of its high accuracy.

The EVT Lab was established at LSU Health Shreveport within weeks of detection of COVID-19 in the United States. Since it first began processing COVID-19 tests in March 2020, the EVT Lab has only continued to grow in its capabilities. In addition to testing more than 500,000 Louisiana citizens for the presence or absence of an active SARS-CoV-2 infection via PCR tests, nearly 14,000 antigen tests have been conducted to rapidly detect for presence of the virus and more than 4,600 serology tests have been run, which test for the presence of antibodies to the virus. The EVT Lab has also made more than 220,000 viral test kits for distribution across the state.

LSU Health Shreveport provides COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to the public at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus, 2627 Linwood Avenue (the former Chevyland dealership) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will be closed in observance of Christmas (Dec. 23-27) and New Year’s (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.)

