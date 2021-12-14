VIDEO: Helicopter crash closes I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in St. John Parish.
The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.
Reports of injuries were not readily available.
The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. They are unaware of how many people were on board.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.
I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.
Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. As of 2:30 p.m., only 5,000 customers remained without power.
