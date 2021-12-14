Getting Answers
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to a news release from Willis-Knighton Health System, Dr. G.E. Ghali has joined the Willis-Knighton Physician Network and will continue seeing patients and performing procedures at Willis-Knighton’s South, North, Pierremont and Bossier hospitals.

“The health system is fortunate to welcome a physician with such a distinguished career in medicine, dentistry and leadership,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System. “Dr. Ghali was being recruited by other health systems and academic institutions throughout the country, so we worked hard to keep him here as a resource for our community. His commitment to innovation and humanity as a surgeon, makes him a great fit with the Willis-Knighton philosophy and team. As we expand medical training, we know his insight will also enhance training opportunities for the next generation of doctors. We are grateful that he chose to remain in Shreveport where he will help Willis-Knighton continue to improve healthcare for the people in this region.”

Ghali was previously the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport. He was placed on administrative leave on April 13 after several Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaints were filed against the school. The complaints were based on accusations of retaliation, the handling of sexual harassment reports, and gender and race discrimination.

At the time, Dr. Ghali released a statement saying he “received written notice” that the investigation was complete and that it “did not find sufficient evidence to support any Title IX concern.”

Ghali was reinstated by LSUHS in June, but resigned from the position shortly after the announcement was made. He served as interim chancellor while the school searched for a permanent replacement.

In response to joining Willis-Knighton, Ghali said he is excited for the opportunity.

“My family and I are thrilled that an opportunity has arisen for us to remain in Shreveport to continue serving the citizens of our region, as well as continuing to mentor students, residents, and fellows. My wife Hope and I are happy to be able to continue to raise our son and three daughters here in the Shreveport-Bossier community,” he said.

