Barksdale B-52s to be featured in flyover ahead of Independence Bowl

B-52 soars in the sky above Barksdale Air Force Base (Source: KSLA News 12)
B-52 soars in the sky above Barksdale Air Force Base (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m., but before fans watch the game, they’ll be welcomed to the stadium with a unique flyover featuring three B-52s from Barksdale Air Force Base.

“We are pleased to see the fantastic support from Barksdale’s airmen for this year’s Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. “Like the airmen at Barksdale AFB, our employee owners are dedicated to the ideals of integrity, service, and excellence, and this is reflected in everything we do. We are proud of our association with all the branches of the military, and we look forward to a great game.”

This year, Brigham Young (BYU) will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

I-Bowl again expected to generate millions in spending in Shreveport-Bossier City area

COVID-19 still is here, and with a head start from last year, Independence Bowl staffers once again are ready to host a game.

Duck Commander will become the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport

Independence Bowl Foundation officials took to the microphone Sunday afternoon to officially announce which teams have been invited to this year's match-up.

Each year, the I-Bowl kicks off with the National Anthem, color guard, and a flyover. This year, three B-52s from BAFB will be featured in the flyover. Each bomber will be flown by crew members from the 20th, 96th, and 34th bomb squadrons. BAFB will also provide the honor guard for the National Anthem. Airmen will also present awards at the game, including the Omar N. Bradley “Spirit of the Independence” Award, the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, and the championship trophy.

Ranked No. 13, BYU will be the highest-ranked team to play in the Independence Bowl in the event’s 45-year history. Prior to this year, the highest-ranked team was No. 15 LSU in 1997.

Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
The trial of four Shreveport police officers in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen...
Trial delayed for SPD officers who face charges over death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
DiamondJacks in Bossier City, La.
Will DiamondJacks Casino reopen in Bossier City?

LSU Women's Basketball
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on as LSU’s running backs coach
