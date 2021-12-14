Barksdale B-52s to be featured in flyover ahead of Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Independence Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m., but before fans watch the game, they’ll be welcomed to the stadium with a unique flyover featuring three B-52s from Barksdale Air Force Base.

“We are pleased to see the fantastic support from Barksdale’s airmen for this year’s Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl,” said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. “Like the airmen at Barksdale AFB, our employee owners are dedicated to the ideals of integrity, service, and excellence, and this is reflected in everything we do. We are proud of our association with all the branches of the military, and we look forward to a great game.”

This year, Brigham Young (BYU) will take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Each year, the I-Bowl kicks off with the National Anthem, color guard, and a flyover. This year, three B-52s from BAFB will be featured in the flyover. Each bomber will be flown by crew members from the 20th, 96th, and 34th bomb squadrons. BAFB will also provide the honor guard for the National Anthem. Airmen will also present awards at the game, including the Omar N. Bradley “Spirit of the Independence” Award, the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, and the championship trophy.

Ranked No. 13, BYU will be the highest-ranked team to play in the Independence Bowl in the event’s 45-year history. Prior to this year, the highest-ranked team was No. 15 LSU in 1997.

