Will DiamondJacks Casino reopen in Bossier City?

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - More than a year and a half ago, DiamondJacks Casino and Resort in Bossier City closed its doors. Since then, the casino’s parent company, Peninsula Pacific, has been campaigning in south Louisiana to open a new casino in Slidell.

However, St. Tammany Parish voters said no to the casino. Now, the DiamondJacks has 60 days to reopen.

“In the event of the negative vote of the majority of the voters in St. Tammany on the question(s) of whether to allow riverboat gaming in St. Tammany Parish and the relocation of Louisiana Riverboat Gaming Partnership’s birth site... then the birth site for Louisiana Riverboat Gaming Partnership shall be and remain on the Red River in downtown Bossier City, Louisiana, and Louisiana Riverboat Gaming Partnership shall commence gaming operations on the vessel Mary Margaret at the Bossier Parish berth site within 60 days of the November 13, 2021 local option election,” according to the resolution put forth by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

By a margin of 63% to 37%, those voters said they did not want the casino built on the Northshore.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.