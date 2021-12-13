Warm weather and scattered showers this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week while we are dealing with some chilly temperatures and frosty conditions across the ArkLaTex. But temperatures will quickly start to rebound as we are expecting mid-60s this afternoon followed by highs in the 70s the rest of the work week. But with the warmer weather comes the chance for wet weather. While we aren’t tracking any washouts during the work week we could see some hit and miss showers starting today, but becoming more numerous the second half of the week, especially across the northern ArkLaTex. Once we get to the weekend we are expecting widespread rain as a cold front moves through the region. Behind the front highs in the 50s will return for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

We are tracking the potential for hit and miss rain on the way the second half of the week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a coat as temperatures are back down in the 30s with freezing weather across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. But once we hit sunrise temperatures will quickly takeoff as high temperatures this afternoon will be moving up into the mid and upper 60s. Overall we are expecting mostly cloudy skies, but a couple of scattered showers this afternoon are not out of the question.

As we go through the work week we are tracking warm temperatures and slowly rising rain chances for the ArkLaTex. Isolated shower activity will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday to go along with high temperatures that will continue to move up with highs in the mid-70s. Once we get to Thursday while temperatures will continue to be warm we are expecting more numerous shower activity, especially across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex.

But once we get to the weekend is when we are expecting widespread rain and thunderstorm activity for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to a cold front sweeping through the region during the day to along with falling temperatures. If you are looking to make plans this weekend Saturday will not be the day to do so. Sunday, while temperatures will be cooler we should be dry along with mostly cloudy skies.

In the meantime, enjoy the warmer weather that returns to the ArkLaTex later today. Have a great Monday!

