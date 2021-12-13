Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says

Plan is to fund the increase by taking $7 million out of the city’s reserves, Grayson Boucher says
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport councilman says he and two other council members plan to propose a 13% pay raise for the city’s first responders.

“These funds will be taken from reserve and will be around $7 million.”

District D’s Grayson Boucher explains his intent in a Facebook post he made the day after Shreveport voters had their say on the city’s $242 million bond proposal.

The electorate only approved Proposition 1, which provides $70.65 million toward public safety. And they did so by a margin of 59% to 41% with less than 16,000 voters casting ballots.

On Sunday, Boucher released a statement about the election. In part, it reads:

And Boucher took to Facebook the morning of Sunday, Dec. 12 to note that council members will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to vote on the city’s 2022 budget. (The council also has an administrative conference set for 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13).

He said the pay raise proposal is one of two public safety-related budget amendments that he, District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and District C Councilman John Nickelson will introduce that afternoon.

The other proposal calls for spending $750,000 to provide the Fire Department with an 11th medic unit and the personnel to man it.

Below is the agenda packet for the meetings Monday and Tuesday:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

A Geminid meteor as seen in a false-color image captured by NASA in 2011. (Source: NASA)
Geminids meteor shower to peak Dec. 13-14
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport woman to help design Tournament of Roses Parade floats
Shreveport woman to help design Tournament of Roses Parade floats
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post