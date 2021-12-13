Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says
Plan is to fund the increase by taking $7 million out of the city’s reserves, Grayson Boucher says
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport councilman says he and two other council members plan to propose a 13% pay raise for the city’s first responders.
“These funds will be taken from reserve and will be around $7 million.”
District D’s Grayson Boucher explains his intent in a Facebook post he made the day after Shreveport voters had their say on the city’s $242 million bond proposal.
The electorate only approved Proposition 1, which provides $70.65 million toward public safety. And they did so by a margin of 59% to 41% with less than 16,000 voters casting ballots.
On Sunday, Boucher released a statement about the election. In part, it reads:
And Boucher took to Facebook the morning of Sunday, Dec. 12 to note that council members will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to vote on the city’s 2022 budget. (The council also has an administrative conference set for 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13).
He said the pay raise proposal is one of two public safety-related budget amendments that he, District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and District C Councilman John Nickelson will introduce that afternoon.
The other proposal calls for spending $750,000 to provide the Fire Department with an 11th medic unit and the personnel to man it.
Below is the agenda packet for the meetings Monday and Tuesday:
