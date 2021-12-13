Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport councilman says he and two other council members plan to propose a 13% pay raise for the city’s first responders.

“These funds will be taken from reserve and will be around $7 million.”

District D’s Grayson Boucher explains his intent in a Facebook post he made the day after Shreveport voters had their say on the city’s $242 million bond proposal.

The electorate only approved Proposition 1, which provides $70.65 million toward public safety. And they did so by a margin of 59% to 41% with less than 16,000 voters casting ballots.

On Sunday, Boucher released a statement about the election. In part, it reads:

“I really think Shreveport spoke to us as leaders yesterday. Now if we will just listen. ... We have immediate needs that we have to address, but none as urgent as public safety. I am hopeful with the passing of the public safety bond yesterday, we can start to build the foundation that Shreveport needs to become stronger. I am grateful to our citizens for seeing the value in investing in our Fire and Police Departments. I am thankful for all my friends in the Fire and Police Departments; you are the backbone to our city! I hope this overwhelming YES vote shows each of you how grateful and appreciative Shreveport is for your service and dedication. ...”

And Boucher took to Facebook the morning of Sunday, Dec. 12 to note that council members will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to vote on the city’s 2022 budget. (The council also has an administrative conference set for 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13).

He said the pay raise proposal is one of two public safety-related budget amendments that he, District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and District C Councilman John Nickelson will introduce that afternoon.

The other proposal calls for spending $750,000 to provide the Fire Department with an 11th medic unit and the personnel to man it.

Below is the agenda packet for the meetings Monday and Tuesday:

