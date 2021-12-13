Trial delayed for SPD officers who face charges over death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Shreveport police Officers Brian Ross (from left), James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson have waived their right to a jury trial on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. Now a judge will try the case sometime in 2022. (Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four Shreveport police officers were set to go to trial Monday, Dec. 13 on criminal charges arising from the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

But all four officers waived their right to a jury trial.

So now the date for those proceedings has been pushed back.

The case now will be tried by a judge sometime next year.

A hearing on a motion to set a new trial date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Earlier this year, a Caddo Parish grand jury indicted Officers D’Marea Johnson, Treona McCarter, James McClare and Brian Ross on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors claim that excessive force was used against McGlothen and that the officers failed to get him proper medical attention.

Last month, the police officers’ lawyers filed motions asking the judge to dismiss all charges against their clients.

