Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Trial delayed for SPD officers who face charges over death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

All 4 waived their right to a jury trial; now a judge will try the case sometime next year
The trial of four Shreveport police officers in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen...
The trial of four Shreveport police officers in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. has been pushed back until sometime in 2022.(SPD dash cam video)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Shreveport police Officers Brian Ross (from left), James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea...
Shreveport police Officers Brian Ross (from left), James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson have waived their right to a jury trial on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in connection with the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. Now a judge will try the case sometime in 2022.(Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four Shreveport police officers were set to go to trial Monday, Dec. 13 on criminal charges arising from the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

But all four officers waived their right to a jury trial.

So now the date for those proceedings has been pushed back.

The case now will be tried by a judge sometime next year.

A hearing on a motion to set a new trial date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Earlier this year, a Caddo Parish grand jury indicted Officers D’Marea Johnson, Treona McCarter, James McClare and Brian Ross on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors claim that excessive force was used against McGlothen and that the officers failed to get him proper medical attention.

Last month, the police officers’ lawyers filed motions asking the judge to dismiss all charges against their clients.

RELATED:
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protesters at City Council meeting call for firing of SPD officers involved in death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
Family of Tommie McGlothen Jr. calls for firing of 4 SPD officers
KSLA discovers dash cam video that gives clearer picture of what happened to Tommie McGlothen Jr.
Groups demand Justice Department investigation into Tommie McGlothen Jr.'s death
KSLA discovers dash cam video that gives clearer picture of what happened to Tommie McGlothen Jr. (VIDEO)
Family of Tommie McGlothen Jr. files lawsuit against police chief, officers involved in man’s death
4 SPD officers set to go to trial Dec. 13 in connection with Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s death
Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter, D’Marea Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men from northwest Louisiana are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County, Texas.
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post

Latest News

Liquor bottles
Survey: 22% of Christmas gatherings in La. & Ark. involve drunken arguments
This newly renovated rec center in Texarkana, Ark. is expected to open to the public in January...
New public rec center in Texarkana, Ark. nearing completion
State Police reform hearing
Family of Ronald Greene pushes for changes to LSP procedures
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says