Shreveport Volunteer Network steps up to help Heartland tornado victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is rallying to send supplies to the victims of the Heartland tornado outbreak on Friday, Dec. 10.

On Monday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a reporter from KFVS, a sister station in Cape Girardeau, Mo., about what it has been like to cover the devastation left behind by the severe weather that ripped through multiple states, leaving dozens dead.

MORE WAYS TO HELP Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

Davis also spoke with the Shreveport Volunteer Network about their efforts to collect and distribute supplies to the victims.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Drop off donations at 8924 Jewella Ave.

Drop off times: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop off dates: Dec. 13 through 24 (excluding Sundays)

