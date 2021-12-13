Getting Answers
Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 in Texarkana

There’s no immediate word on a suspect or a motive
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One person was killed and two more were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13 at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana, Texas, authorities say.

There’s no immediate word on a suspect or suspects nor on a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

