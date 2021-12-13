Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One person was killed and two more were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 13 at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana, Texas, authorities say.

There’s no immediate word on a suspect or suspects nor on a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West 13th Street that killed one person and wounded two others the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2021.

