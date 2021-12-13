‘Phenomenal growth’: Red River Parish Schools celebrates increase in district performance during COVID

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - When many school districts across the ArkLaTex and around the country were struggling academically, due largely to COVID-19, Red River Parish is celebrating a victory.

Data from the Louisiana Department of Education showed a 7.7 point increase in Red River’s ‘District Performance Score’ (DPS) — the second highest in the state, according to the small, rural district.

However, according to the state department of education, numbers for this year’s DPS are “simulated.”

“2020-2021 was a year unlike any other, and results cannot be accurately compared; however, the department is committed to ensuring this data are available for informational purpose and has simulated the district performance scores that are provided...,” the state wrote in a disclaimer statement above the statistics.

Nonetheless, Red River Parish district leaders are heralding the increase over the past year as a success — despite two schools maintaining lower scores.

“That is phenomenal growth for us,” said Alison Hughes, superintendent of Red River Parish Schools. “Everybody is working hard and it makes me very, very proud to be part of it.”

The simulated data shows Red River Parish jumped from a 64.2 district performance score in 2019 to a 71.9.

Red River High School scored 95.9 from 78.9, Red River Junior High increased from 52.8 to 57.1 and Red River Elementary School dipped slightly from 49.7 in 2019 to 48.8. Red River Academic Academy reported a 110.9.

“We all know COVID affected younger children much more; because, in my opinion, we took them out of school at a very pivotal time — when they are learning to read,” Hughes said. “We were pleased that we didn’t see a significant decline at our elementary level, but we are very pleased at our secondary level.”

Hughes said she attributes Red River’s increases to its recent move to a ‘balanced’ calendar — the first school district in the state to move to this learning model.

“We go nine weeks and then we’re off for two weeks, for the most part — so after a nine-week grading period, they get to go home for two weeks,” Hughes explained. “During those two weeks, we provide the remediation a child needs from what their deficits were in the nine weeks.”

She added that educators in Red River evaluate the performance of students over the course of nine weeks and then provide a week of more specific instruction — depending on the needs of students — followed by one week off.

“What we were able to do during our intercession times were bring students in during a time when they were not provided regular instruction, and give them the remediation they needed on time,” she explained.

Hughes believes having the two-week period following nine weeks of instruction was vital for students — especially during COVID.

“Overall, the release of the scores gives Red River Parish a reason to celebrate,” the district wrote in a recent Facebook post. “The Louisiana Department of Education report highlights the work that the district continues to make... are positively impacting the lives of children in Red River Parish. ”

