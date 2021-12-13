New public rec center in Texarkana, Ark. nearing completion

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A one-year long project in Texarkana, Ark. is nearing completion and city leaders say it will provide a much-needed place for recreation for the entire community.

The building that served as the Boys & Girls Club in Texarkana has fallen into disrepair in recent years and was given to the city. After many months of repairs, the finishing touches are being placed on the structure; it will be reopened as a recreation center.

This newly renovated rec center in Texarkana, Ark. is expected to open to the public in January of 2022. (KSLA)

Adam Dalby is the sports manager for the City of Texarkana, Ark. He says this renovation project is a $1.2 million investment for the city, with nearly $900,000 coming from a federal grant.

“This was a really extensive renovation. We are looking for it to benefit the community,” Dalby said.

For now, city leaders refer to the facility as the Texarkana Rec Center, but City Manager J. Ellington says more than games will be on the agenda for both youths and adults.

“We do have a small meeting room in the facility as well that we will be able to house community meetings to take place there, as well as a computer lab for the youth in the area,” Ellington said.

There are smaller recreation centers in Texarkana that are run by non-profit organizations, but this facility is much larger and is operated by the city.

“We will have some time and some spaces available for the community to come and take advantage of this type of facility,” said Ellington.

The facility should be fully open to the public sometime in January of 2022.

