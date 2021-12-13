Minden community prays for peace, healing following increased violence

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — “Hallelujah” and “Thank you, Lord” could be heard throughout the streets of Minden on Sunday afternoon.

A group of about 20 people gathered in prayer at District Drive and Linden Street to ask God for peace and healing in their Webster Parish city.

“As a community, we can be the light that drives out the darkness,” said Jamie Kendrick Lewis, who organized the event.

This comes just two days after TQ Harrison was stabbed to death. He’s the oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Minden Mayor Terry Gardner was among those who attended the prayer gathering Sunday.

“There’s a problem in our city,” he told the crowd. “We realize that we need to work to make our city better, and we realize that we need to work to keep our children safe.”

