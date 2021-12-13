Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Minden community prays for peace, healing following increased violence

"As a community, we can be the light that drives out the darkness," said Jamie Kendrick Lewis,...
"As a community, we can be the light that drives out the darkness," said Jamie Kendrick Lewis, who organized a prayer gathering Dec. 12, 2021, in Minden to ask God for peace and healing in their city.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — “Hallelujah” and “Thank you, Lord” could be heard throughout the streets of Minden on Sunday afternoon.

A group of about 20 people gathered in prayer at District Drive and Linden Street to ask God for peace and healing in their Webster Parish city.

“As a community, we can be the light that drives out the darkness,” said Jamie Kendrick Lewis, who organized the event.

This comes just two days after TQ Harrison was stabbed to death. He’s the oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Minden Mayor Terry Gardner was among those who attended the prayer gathering Sunday.

“There’s a problem in our city,” he told the crowd. “We realize that we need to work to make our city better, and we realize that we need to work to keep our children safe.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says
A Geminid meteor as seen in a false-color image captured by NASA in 2011. (Source: NASA)
Geminids meteor shower to peak Dec. 13-14
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport woman to help design Tournament of Roses Parade floats
Shreveport woman to help design Tournament of Roses Parade floats