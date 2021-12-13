Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The man indicted for capital murder for the shooting death of a Starrville pastor was deemed incompetent to stand trial today in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom.

Police reported on Sunday morning Jan. 3, Mytrez Woolen, 22, of Arlington was hiding out in the bathroom of the Starrville Methodist Church when confronted and held at gunpoint by the church’s pastor Mark McWilliams. After a struggle, Woolen gained control of the gun shooting and killing McWilliams, according to authorities.

Woolen will now be transferred to a mental health facility until he is competent.

