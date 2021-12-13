Getting Answers
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest

She was in a vehicle with him and another man when she was shot, authorities say
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bonds total $500,000.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 30-year-old woman was shot once in her chest Saturday night.

There’s no immediate word on her condition.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports that the Shreveport man whom authorities suspect shot the woman remains in custody.

The shooting occurred on West Antoine Loop in Shreveport about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Amber Dupree was in a vehicle with 25-year-old Gerald Wayne Berry II and another man when she was shot, authorities say.

After the shooting, Berry reportedly left and later was found on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, booking records show.

Berry, who remains in the lockup, is charged with one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond has been set at $250,000 on each of the charges for a total of $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

