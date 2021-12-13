Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Geminids meteor shower to peak Dec. 13-14

Created from asteroid debris, they will be active until Dec. 24
A Geminid meteor as seen in a false-color image captured by NASA in 2011. (Source: NASA)
A Geminid meteor as seen in a false-color image captured by NASA in 2011. (Source: NASA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — The annual Geminids, which usually is the strongest meteor shower of the year, will peak Monday and Tuesday.

KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle has described it as one of the best shooting star displays of the year.

Jared Silverman, of KSLA’s sister station WAFB in Baton Rouge, concurs. “This is considered one of the best of the year, with multicolored meteors. Happy hunting,” Silverman says in a Facebook post.

Even so, Space.com reports, the famous meteor shower isn’t expected to be as spectacular this year because the peak arrives just a few days before a full moon. The American Meteor Society says the moon will be 78% full.

The Geminids, which often are bright and vibrantly colored, are one of the only meteor showers not generated by comet debris.

The meteors are believed to be created as the Earth passes through a trail of debris left behind by 3200 Phaethon, an asteroid that was discovered in 1983.

The debris enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, creating streaks of bright light as the small pieces burn up.

Watchers could see up to 150 meteors an hour if their presence is not overpowered by moonlight, according to the American Meteor Society. “This is the one major shower that provides good activity prior to midnight as the constellation of Gemini is well placed from 2200 (10 p.m.) onward.”

The Geminids will be active until Dec. 24.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post
Man shot in car dies
Man shot in car dies
Man shot by Bowie County deputies
Man shot by Bowie County deputies