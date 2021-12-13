Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station
(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.
Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.
The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.
Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.
Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.
The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”
Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.
