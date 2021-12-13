Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Biden Administration files motion to ‘stay’ fed. contractor vaccine mandate case in Louisiana

The Biden Administration has filed a motion to ‘stay’ in the federal lawsuit filed by the...
The Biden Administration has filed a motion to ‘stay’ in the federal lawsuit filed by the states of Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.(WIS-TV)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Biden Administration has filed a motion to ‘stay’ in the federal lawsuit filed by the states of Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The administration is asking Alexandria-based federal Judge Dee Drell to suspend proceedings in the case after a ruling in a different state on the matter last week.

The motion was filed Saturday into the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Alexandria.

Last week, a federal judge in Georgia blocked the Biden Administration from enforcing the mandate for federal contractors nationwide, saying President Joe Biden never had the proper authority to issue the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors in the first place.

In the motion to ‘stay’ filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the Biden Administration, the attorneys say that as long as the Georgia decision remains in effect, “this nationwide injunction eliminates the states’ allegedly irreparable injuries” stemming from the executive order for the mandate. In short, as long as the Georgia ruling stands, there’s no need for the lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi to continue to move forward.

The Biden Administration made it clear in its motion to ‘stay’ that it “strongly disagrees with the Georgia decision, has filed an appeal, and is seeking to stay - or, in the alternative, to narrow - the Georgia injunction during the pendency of that appeal.”

To date, Judge Drell has not ruled on the motion for a preliminary injunction filed by the states of Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi. The matter was argued in court last week.

News Channel 5 reached out to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office for comment on the motion filed by the Biden Administration. They’re fighting the motion to ‘stay’ the case. We received this statement.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office expects to file a formal response to the Biden Administration’s motion to ‘stay” in federal court.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men from northwest Louisiana are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County, Texas.
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post

Latest News

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says
LIVE: Police hold news conference to address crime in Baton Rouge
At least 15 people were killed in the Dec. 11, 2021 tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky.
Shreveport Volunteer Network steps up to help Heartland tornado victims
Gas prices in Kansas and across the nation are trending downward, according to AAA.
Gas prices continue to decline in Arkansas and Louisiana