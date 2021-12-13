Above average warmth again this week plus another cold front

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex! Get ready for another week of above average warmth and an end to the work week with a bit of rain for a very drought stricken ArkLaTex!

Today: clouds increase throughout the day and by the late afternoon, highs will warm in the mid 60s! During the evening hours for the commute home expect the mid 50s that will carry us into the overnight hours as far as temperatures go. Cloudy skies will continue this evening with a small chance for a few isolated showers this evening mainly south of I-20 but most of us will remain dry.

Tuesday: the morning begins milder under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s! Conditions stay dry as you head off to work. For the lunch hour, we’re climbing higher to the 70s! Highs tomorrow will peak into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy conditions!

Wednesday is basically a copy/paste of Tuesday.

On Thursday is when changes occur due to the cold front, still a warm day for the area with highs in the mid 70s but during the day. The front will mainly stall in the I-30 corridor and bring rain and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and parts of Friday as well. Areas south of the I-30 corridor may also see rain, but chances wont be as great.

Saturday is when the front is looking to finally move out of the ArkLaTex and bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms with it to the area. So if you have plans on Saturday, you may be want to have a back up and watch closely for timing as we get better updates!

Have a wonderful Monday!

