Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Survey: 22% of Christmas gatherings in La. & Ark. involve drunken arguments

Liquor bottles
Liquor bottles(WILX)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new survey says just over a fifth of Christmas gatherings in Louisiana and Arkansas involve some kind of drunken argument.

In November, 3,405 people nationwide were asked about arguments among their yule-tide gatherings.

22% of respondents in both Arkansas and Louisiana said their holiday festivities included someone getting drunk and having an argument with someone else. In Mississippi, it was 30%.

The national average was 21%.

Delaware had the highest percentage with 33% of respondents reporting crapulent Christmas conflicts.

Hawaii was on the low end, with only 5% of respondents reporting volatile drunken disagreements at their Christmas gatherings.

The biggest catalyst, according to respondents, was someone bringing up politics.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men from northwest Louisiana are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County, Texas.
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
CAPTION: Gerald Wayne Berry, 25, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on...
Man accused of shooting woman in her chest
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post

Latest News

This newly renovated rec center in Texarkana, Ark. is expected to open to the public in January...
New public rec center in Texarkana, Ark. nearing completion
State Police reform hearing
Family of Ronald Greene pushes for changes to LSP procedures
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Trio to seek 13% pay raise for Shreveport fire, police personnel, councilman says
FULL VIDEO: Mayor Broome, BRPD hold news conference to address recent crime in Baton Rouge
FULL VIDEO: Mayor Broome, BRPD hold news conference to address recent crime in Baton Rouge