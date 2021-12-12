70 dead in Ky. following large tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians an update on the state’s storm response in Graves County.

Local, state and federal leaders joined the governor during the 3:15 p.m. briefing at the Graves County Emergency Operations Center.

This includes the secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security, regional administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

During Gov. Beshear’s visit on Saturday, he thanked first responders and local emergency management for their tireless efforts.

“This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” said the governor about Friday’s tornado. “It’s hard to put into words.”

President Joe Biden approved the emergency declaration Beshear requested early Saturday morning.

The declaration orders federal assistance to help with local response efforts.

The governor reminded Kentuckians of three tips for assisting impacted families:

If they are in a community that has been hit hard by the storms, and they are safe and have power, stay off the roads. “Let our first responders get to everybody,” Gov. Beshear said. Don’t go to these areas to see it. We need to make sure those who do this work can do it at the fastest possible speed.”

Giving blood - “We were already pretty short with COVID out there. We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries,” Gov. Beshear said.

here. Gov. Beshear has set up a single fund connected with the state that people, inside and outside of Kentucky, can give to. The governor said it is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now live

“Kentucky is united today behind the people of Western Kentucky,” he said. “We want to be here to help dig out, to help make rescues, to help provide when people are suffering and then to help rebuild.”

The governor took a tour of the damage on Saturday morning following the dangerous storms on Friday night, December 10.

Gov. Beshear said the damage is unlike anything he has ever seen and believes this will be the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history.

The governor fears that more than 70 people have been killed in the state and the death toll could be more than 100.

He said at least one person was killed in Caldwell County and there are deaths in Marshall County, but could not give a number.

During his first briefing at 4 a.m., Gov. Beshear said there were likely four tornadoes that hit multiple places in the state, with the primary tornado being on the ground for more than 200 miles.

“It’s the longest tornado touchdown, distance-wise, in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said.

He said the hardest-hit county appears to be Graves County, specifically Mayfield, where a roof collapse at a candle factory resulted in mass casualties.

This is Mayfield Consumer Products located at 112 Industrial Drive.

According to the governor, 110 people were in the factory building at the time the tornado hit and “dozens are lost.”

The building was flattened.

Rescue crews from Paducah and Murray responded to the factory overnight.

Officials say efforts have been both difficult and grim. They worked tirelessly through the night to pull workers from the rubble.

At his news conference on Saturday morning, the governor said the last crews had not pulled a survivor from the rubble since 3:30 a.m.

Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said they have found some victims alive.

“We had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims,” said Creason.

Beshear said at least 40 workers survived.

The storm also damaged a fire department and the police station in Mayfield.

The Kentucky National Guard has arrived to help with search and rescue efforts and to provide security.

Kentucky State Police are going door-to-door in Graves and surrounding counties to make sure no one is trapped inside.

Troopers and officers will also be helping with rescue and recovery efforts and security.

Drone 12 video below shows the extent of some of the damage in Mayfield.

Thousands are without power and that number is expected to climb.

A shelter has been set up at Mayfield High School for storm victims.

A 7 p.m. curfew will be in place in the Mayfield city limits and other area in Graves County affected by tornado and storm damage.

Emergency and first responders will only be allowed in these areas.

Before midnight, the governor declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple western Kentucky counties.

He activated over 180 Kentucky National Guard members as well as Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to reports of significant damage due to severe weather across multiple counties in western Kentucky.

Multiple agencies from across the purchase area also responded.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency reported lots of damage in their area. They asked people to stay out of storm damaged areas so crews can help those that need help.

Graves County Emergency Managment Director Tracy Moyers Warner has updated Governor Beshear on the tornado in Graves County. Posted by Graves County Office of Emergency Management on Friday, December 10, 2021

KYTC highway maintenance crews are assisting with tornado damage response in several other area counties.

Specifically, crews in Marshall County and Graves County are working to clear roadways to assist with emergency response.

Initially, they said members of the Graves County Crew had difficulty making their way to the maintenance facility in Mayfield to organize a response effort.

There is damage near the maintenance facility and it is without power, but functional.

Crews used snow plows and other heavy equipment to clear debris from roadways.

Area residents are asked to avoid travel in the damaged areas to avoid interfering with the emergency response effort.

For resources such as shelter, food, or if you’re interested in volunteering and giving back, see our story on how to help those affected by the tornadoes.

