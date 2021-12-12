Warming trend comes back this week

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday everyone! After a frigid start to the day, temperatures will warm a bit this afternoon slightly below average; however, we’re trending much warmer through the work week.

Freeze warning ended at 9am this morning and left quite a bit of frost in some areas. Through the rest of the day, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we wont drop as cool, but we’ll still hit the 30s. Mainly mid to upper 30s overnight near I-30 and south. Idabel, DeQueen and over towards hope Arkansas can expect temperatures to fall to the low 30s and upper 20s.

Sunshine is back on Sunday. We’ll stay a little cooler than average, but with brighter skies and lighter winds it will feel much more comfortable than Saturday turned out. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, just cool enough for you to need a light jacket or sweater.

After another cold night in the 30s Sunday night. the warm up will commence starting on Monday. Expect a good bit of sunshine again with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Clouds will roll back in on Tuesday and a few light showers will be possible. Despite the gray skies and a little rain around we’ll continue to warm into the mid 70s for highs.

We’ll stay in the 70s the rest of the week, possibly getting as warm as the upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday. Overnight lows will also be very mild only dropping into the 60s at night. A cold front will approach the area Thursday and Friday helping to bring in some more scattered showers and maybe a few storms.

That cold front is expected to push through on Saturday keeping some rain going into next week and bringing temperatures back down into the 50s to around 60 for highs.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

