Saints halt five-game losing streak by beating the Jets

Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints losing streak that dated back to Nov. 7 is finally over. New Orleans got by the lowly Jets, 30-9.

The Saints win improves their record to 6-7 on the season. The Black and Gold were last victorious on Halloween against Tampa Bay.

After missing four straight games, Alvin Kamara returned to the lineup with a bang. He racked up 31 touches, totaling 145 yards.

Kamara also found the end zone on the afternoon with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Taysom Hill also scored twice against the Jets. First on a 2-yard touchdown run, and at the end of the game on a 44-yard run. It was Hill’s first win of the season as the Saints starting QB.

Hill went 15-of-21 passing for a 175 yards.

Nick Vannett led the Saints in reception yards with 44 on three catches.

The Saints will hit the road next week again, this time matching up with NFC South-leading Bucs.

