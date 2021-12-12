Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Community members went to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 11, to vote on a number of issues from Shreveport’s multi-million dollar bond proposal, to a council position in Bossier City.

In the runoff election for Bossier City District 1 council chair, Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino went head-to-head. In complete but unofficial results, Hammons won the seat with 55% of the vote.

Shreveport’s $242 million bond proposal was broken up into five propositions: public safety, technology, water & sewer, streets and parks & recreation. Of the five proposals, proposition 1 (public safety) was the only one to pass.

Proposition 1 asked for $70.65 million. The funding is set to be divided as follows:

Fire vehicles and equipment - $13.55 million

Fire Station 11 engine room - $500,000

Fire Station 12 relocation and build - $2.9 million

Fire Station 14 relocation - $2.9 million

Fire Station 15 relocation - $2.9 million

Fire Station renovations and maintenance - $1.5 million

Fire Academy maintenance and renovations - $4.82 million

Central Police Headquarters - $27.5 million

Shreveport Police Department substations - $4.5 million

City Jail maintenance and improvements - $2 million

Emergency mobile command center - $1 million

Street lighting - $5 million

For a full breakdown of results, click here.

