Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana

(WILX)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Community members went to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 11, to vote on a number of issues from Shreveport’s multi-million dollar bond proposal, to a council position in Bossier City.

In the runoff election for Bossier City District 1 council chair, Brian Hammons and Michael Lombardino went head-to-head. In complete but unofficial results, Hammons won the seat with 55% of the vote.

Shreveport’s $242 million bond proposal was broken up into five propositions: public safety, technology, water & sewer, streets and parks & recreation. Of the five proposals, proposition 1 (public safety) was the only one to pass.

Proposition 1 asked for $70.65 million. The funding is set to be divided as follows:

  • Fire vehicles and equipment - $13.55 million
  • Fire Station 11 engine room - $500,000
  • Fire Station 12 relocation and build - $2.9 million
  • Fire Station 14 relocation - $2.9 million
  • Fire Station 15 relocation - $2.9 million
  • Fire Station renovations and maintenance - $1.5 million
  • Fire Academy maintenance and renovations - $4.82 million
  • Central Police Headquarters - $27.5 million
  • Shreveport Police Department substations - $4.5 million
  • City Jail maintenance and improvements - $2 million
  • Emergency mobile command center - $1 million
  • Street lighting - $5 million

For a full breakdown of results, click here.

