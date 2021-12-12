Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 24 LSU won its sixth straight game by defeating Texas Southern at the PMAC on Sunday, Dec. 12.

LSU (7-1) dominated TSU (0-6) in a 96-55 victory.

Faustine Aifuwa finished with a season-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 13 points and Alexis Morris had 11 points.

Shalexxus Aaron led TSU with 11 points.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Mulkey signs elite first class as LSU coach
Supplies were loaded onto trailers to be delivered to Hurricane Ida victims.
LSU men’s basketball partners with United Cajun Navy to provide supplies to Ida victims
Basketball player returns to the ArkLaTex to play at the college level
Basketball player returns to the ArkLaTex to play at the college level
New LSU baseball signee Jacob Berry (15) playing for U.S. Collegiate National Team.
LSU’s Jacob Berry impressive start for U.S. Collegiate National Team