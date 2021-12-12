No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 24 LSU won its sixth straight game by defeating Texas Southern at the PMAC on Sunday, Dec. 12.

LSU (7-1) dominated TSU (0-6) in a 96-55 victory.

Faustine Aifuwa finished with a season-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 13 points and Alexis Morris had 11 points.

Shalexxus Aaron led TSU with 11 points.

