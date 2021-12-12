Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

National Weather Service begins surveying storm damage across the Mid-South

VIEWER PHOTO: “My father took this. The trees are on the shore of Reelfoot Lake" Submitted to...
VIEWER PHOTO: “My father took this. The trees are on the shore of Reelfoot Lake" Submitted to WMC by Brandon Deason(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis announced Sunday morning they have begun to survey the damage left from the storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

When tornadoes occur, NWS meteorologists are assigned the task of completing a thorough damage survey.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude.

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado and assessing the magnitude of straight line winds.

This survey work can take several days before their official report will be available.

A NWS Meteorologist (who works at a separate office from NWS Memphis) explains why it takes time, and asks for residents to be patient with them:

Check back often for updates as the First Alert Weather Team gets updates from the NWS.

For more in depth detail out the survey process, check out Surveying Storm Damage: A Day in the Life of a Storm Survey Meteorologist (from 2016) featuring Gary Woodall, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana

Latest News

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Work continues as impact of tornadoes felt
warmer weather commences this week
Warming trend comes back this week
warmer weather commences this week
warm stretch ahead
Another warm up on the way
Cold tonight, but more warm weather is expected much of next week
Cold night ahead
Jeff's Saturday evening weather update