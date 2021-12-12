Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash near St. Amant

A motorcyclist died after a three-vehicle crash on US 61 near St. Amant.
A motorcyclist died after a three-vehicle crash on US 61 near St. Amant.(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Troopers identified the motorcyclist as Nicholas Lasseigne, 32, of Paulina, which is in St. James Parish.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz with LSP Troop A said the crash happened on US 61 south of I-10 near St. Amant around 7 p.m.

According to Scrantz, the investigation up to this point shows Lasseigne was headed south on US 61 on a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja and approached stopped traffic but didn’t properly brake and rear-ended a 2017 Honda Pilot. Scrantz added the motorcycle was then hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa, which was also headed southbound on US 61. Scrantz noted troopers are still investigating why Lasseigne failed to brake and hit the SUV.

LSP reported Lasseigne was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died after being taken to the hospital. Officials said the other two drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, troopers collected blood samples from all three drivers and sent them to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the scene.
Man shot in car dies from wounds; police investigate
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Results are in for Election Day in Louisiana

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post
Shreveport's public safety bond proposal passes
Shreveport's public safety bond proposal passes
Bossier City Council gets new District 1 chair
Bossier City Council gets new District 1 chair
Man shot in car dies
Man shot in car dies