Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(WVUE) - Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee Graduate. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, 26, graduated Saturday afternoon from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

“Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” she tweeted with #MeganTheeGraduate, which has been trending on Twitter with a custom emoji of Megan in her cap and tassel.

She had previously posted some graduation photos to Instagram this week partnering with Nike. “HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all!” Megan wrote. “I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

After walking across the stage, Megan posted on social media platforms saying, “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud.”

Even as a famous rapper, she was still able to achieve her dream. It’s something that she said she’s always wanted to do. You are truly a savage.

