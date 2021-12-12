Getting Answers
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann

Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
By Monae Stevens
Updated: 17 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Families in Trumann are left picking up the pieces of their home, hours after a tornado damaged the town.

Trumann police have not had any deaths as of Saturday, but there have been multiple people injured with some in critical condition.

Damages included a roof ripped off the fire station, and trees and powerlines down at Quail Run Health and Rehab, and multiple homes across town.

“It was just terrifying what happened last night. We’re blessed to be alive right now,” Trumann resident Tyler Guthrie said.

Guthrie and his grandmother, Shirley, heard the tornado come through their neighborhood on Mulberry Drive.

Shirley said Guthrie’s father was at the fire department at the time the tornado hit.

“It almost sucked him through the doors,” Shirley said.

A few houses down, Pamela Smallwood said she was sleeping when she heard glass break outside.

“I heard glass break and thought it was my house,” Smallwood said. “I got up and I guess it was my cars.”

When she stepped outside Saturday morning, Smallwood could only think about how some children will not be able to celebrate Christmas.

“Oh, my God,” she said, “Please help the children.”

Smallwood added she is grateful none of her relatives were hurt.

“Everybody is okay in my family,” she said. “Other families are not so fortunate.”

Despite some homes being destroyed, Guthrie reminds people about the positive side.

“It’ll bring the families together,” he said. “It’ll bring the whole town together.”

