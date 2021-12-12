Driver shot in head, crashes into pole on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 38-year-old man was critically injured Saturday (Dec. 11) when he was shot in the head while driving with his wife on St. Claude Avenue and crashed into a pole near Piety Street, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD has given no indication whether the man was intentionally targeted or was shot at random, in one of three more shootings reported in the city Saturday night. Non-fatal shootings are up 173 percent in 2021 compared to their level in 2019, according to crime data on the New Orleans City Council’s website.

According to initial police information, the man and his wife were driving in the 3300 block of St. Claude Avenue at 6:17 p.m. when they “heard a pop,” and their vehicle crashed into a pole. It was then that the victim’s wife realized her husband had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment for a gunshot wound to the head, the NOPD said. There has been no update on the man’s condition since, nor any word that police have developed a suspect in the shooting.

Two other shootings were reported early Saturday evening in New Orleans.

At 5:40 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in the Irish Channel. Police provided no details on the victim’s condition or wound, but said he was transported by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment.

At 5:56 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the 2100 block of North Miro Street in the Seventh Ward. Police said this victim was approached by an unknown car, from which an occupant opened fire. The man was shot in the elbow and also was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

