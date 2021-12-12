Getting Answers
Devastation after tornado rips through Southwest Kentucky
By Parker King
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Kent. (WMC) - With no power in Downtown Mayfield, after a tornado left nothing but destruction in its path, the only things illuminating the night are the lights of first responders and news crews.

Tonight, residents struggle to process what’s happened to their small city.

“This is... this is different,” Mayfield resident Dashien Rowland said.

Rowland, a lifelong Mayfield resident, will stay at his aunt’s tonight.

Part of his home now has a tree in it.

“At first, it was just the sirens. Then, that’s whenever the wind started to pick up, and once the lights started flickering, everything shut off. That’s when you just heard chaos,” Rowland said.

When asked what was going through his mind when it happened, Rowland said, “I hope I’m safe... and I hope everyone I love and care about is safe.”

Meanwhile, residents like Justus Meyer have been assisting in volunteer efforts following the storm’s exit.

“People need help. I mean, I’ve got to do as much as I can,” Meyer said.

Both residents agree with what many have been saying over the course of Saturday, that this is the worst storm to have hit this part of Southwestern Kentucky.

The state is predicting the death toll from across the region, including Mayfield, will number close to 100, the deadliest storm in Kentucky in nearly 50 years.

“It’s going to take us a while, but we will be fine. Today, we’re going to focus on those who’ve lost so much, and that’s where our hearts are,” Mayor of Mayfield Kathy O’Nan said.

“You couldn’t tell where you were at or anything. It didn’t look like Mayfield,” Meyer said.

In their latest survey, The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky updated their survey and said the damage left by the tornado is consistent with an EF3 rating, with at width of at least three quarters of a mile. They have experts arriving Monday to assist with additional surveys, which are to last several more days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

