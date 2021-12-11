Sharply cooler, but quiet weather expected this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms are gone, but much cooler weather is back for the weekend behind out latest cold front. After seeing record highs Friday, you’ll want to bundle up with chilly weather expected over the next couple of days. Warmer weather returns next week along with some occasional rain chances.

Cloudy, windy and chilly conditions are expected for your Saturday. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s through the afternoon, but a gusty northwest wind will make it feel colder.

Skies will start clearing Saturday night setting the stage for a cold night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning with a freeze possible for some areas and patchy frost in others.

We’ll wrap up the weekend with sunshine on Sunday, but temperatures will remain cool. Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 60.

A quick warm up commences next week. Temperatures by Monday will get back into the upper 60s. By Tuesday we’ll be in the 70s again and could get as warm as the upper 70s by midweek. We’ll stay in the 70s through at least Friday before another cool down brings temperatures back into the 50s and 60s by next weekend.

Some unsettled weather will be with us next week as well with some off and on showers starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week. Higher rain chances may come back in by next week.

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.